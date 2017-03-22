Liam Doran to step down as head of the INMO

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Liam Doran, is to step down at the end of this year.

On Wednesday, Mr Doran said he had informed the organisation’s executive council in recent days that he would be retiring when he reached the age of 60 later this year.

He will have served as general secretary of the INMO for nearly 20 years by the time he retires.

Mr Doran joined the INMO 35 years ago, before being appointed the union’s general secretary in 1998.

He said the INMO would hold an open public competition to find his successor.

Ballot

Members of the INMO are currently balloting on revised proposals from health service management to deal with recruitment and retention problems in the health service.

The union has recommended accepting these proposals. A result of the ballot is due next month.

The union will also be involved in forthcoming talks with the Government on a successor to the Lansdowne Road public service pay agreement.

These negotiations are likely to commence in the early summer following the publication of the report by the Public Service Pay Commission.