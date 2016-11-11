‘Late Late’ invite for Katie Hopkins sparks online ire

RTÉ has received hundreds of email complaints since it announced the appearance of controversial journalist Katie Hopkins on the Late Late Show on Friday night to discuss the US election.

A social media campaign is urging TV viewers not to watch the programme due to the billed appearance.

The former reality TV star, who writes a column for British tabloid the Daily Mail, was a vocal supporter of president-elect Donald Trump.

In her most recent column, she said his victory has “crushed the lefty luvvies, useless pollsters, multicultural mafia and gender Nazis who refuse to listen to regular people”.

Hopkins was also a prominent campaigner for the Leave side in the Brexit referendum earlier this year and has frequently voiced extreme views against migrants and asylum-seekers.

In October, the Council of Europe said a column by Hopkins headlined “Rescue boats? I’d use gunships to stop migrants”, which referred to migrants as “cockroaches”, amounted to hate speech.

A number of people said via social media they would not watch The Late Late Show on Friday because of the decision to invite Hopkins.

Film maker Lenny Abrahamson said he never watched the programme as a matter of taste. “Now I’ll avoid as a matter of principle.”

The Rape Crisis Network said it was “disgraceful” for The Late Late Show to book “professional bigot Katie Hopkins”, while RTÉ journalist Philip Boucher-Hayes tweeted: “Unless Katie Hopkins is coming on The Late Late Show to say ‘Sorry, I’ve got it all terribly wrong’ I don’t think we need to hear her again.”

RTÉ said Trump himself expressed many controversial views during the presidential campaign.

“Katie Hopkins is one of his most vocal supporters in the UK. She’ll be giving her take on why his message resonated with American voters, and her promise to move to America in the event of a Trump victory.

“The American election and its aftermath has been and will continue to be covered extensively across of range of RTÉ’s output.”