Lansdowne Road Agreement ‘absolutely’ still intact - Donohoe

The Lansdowne Road Agreement is “absolutely” still intact according to Minister for Public Expenditure Pascal Donohoe.

He said he was prepared to discuss “the process” with the public service unions, “but we have to be fair to everybody.”

The Minister added that it is in the national interest that the Lansdowne Road Agreement must remain intact.

“We have to be fair to the self employed, to the public service and to tax payers who want to access public services.”

He said that the government has already acknowledged two points – that collective agreement is the best way to deal with the public services wage bill and that the agreement has to be grounded in realism.

“In our life time there will be one million more people who will need an effective public service, we have to deal with that.”

When asked about the Labour Court recommendation in relation to the gardaí, he said “the Labour Court intervened to deal with exceptional circumstances. The Labour Court is an independent body – if we did not accept that recommendation you would have said ‘you’re undermining the court of arbitration.’

“I accept that the recommendation has consequences, that’s why I’m willing to engage.

“There needs to be a process to plan for a replacement for the Lansdowne Road Agreement. But we have a budget in place for 2017 and if I change one thing then I have to change everything.

“A change in one area has consequences elsewhere. I want to deliver on our commitments and the only way to do this is through an orderly approach.”

He said that the government accepts that the Labour Court recommendation will have raised concerns for the public service, but he maintains that the only way to deal with these concerns is through a collective approach like the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The best way to do this is through engagement. We’ve already outlined the process, it will take some weeks to do and we will be sticking to that timescale.”

‘Not acceptable’

Earlier on Wednesday INMO general secretary Liam Doran said public service unions would not accept groups outside the Lansdowne Road Agreement receiving money in January while they have to wait until September.

The current time frame for pay restoration to public service unions is not acceptable, he said.

“The government has to stop being coy, it has to recognise reality and it should come to the table very quickly, when it does so, we clearly know what we want.

“The unions have been very mature over the years and will be mature again, but there’s absolutely no way that I can accept, or that any union in the public service can accept groups outside the Lansdowne Road Agreement receiving money three times greater in January than my members will receive next September,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

When asked when the talks need to start, he replied: “I’m not being flippant - immediately. There needs to be a time frame set out, in January. We have to be around a table in January.”

Mr Doran said the public service unions are seeking faster acceleration of pay: “that means additional restoration measures - cash in 2017.

“People have to understand we’re going to have a situation in January, where, depending on the various representative bodies outside the agreement, their members are going to get a minimum of €3,000 increase in terms of new money.

“The members we represent are going to work today understaffed, over worked, working longer hours, unpaid and so on and they’re being told they have to wait until next September.

“That isn’t tenable. There’s no credibility for the wider public service unions in that, so what I’ll be saying to the meeting today is the government has to stop being coy, it has to become realistic.

‘There is money available’

Meanwhile, the Unite trade union’s Regional Coordinating Officer Richie Browne says he does not accept that the government cannot afford public sector pay restoration.

“I don’t accept that it is not affordable. There is money available - it is a matter of political will and political choices.

“They are saying one thing for one group and something else for everybody else,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Browne said that his union is looking for an early renegotiation of the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

“We believe in order for those talks to take place in the correct atmosphere the government can do things in advance of those talks: the first is to give a commitment for equal pay for equal work.

“If there’s two people working alongside each other with the same qualifications and doing the same work, then they should be on the same rate of pay. That’s a major part of the ASTI’s dispute - the very low rates for new entrants doing the same job as their colleagues.

“We think the government should give a commitment in relation to that.

“The other thing they could do is give a commitment over the Croke Park hours - public sector workers have to work additional hours for no extra pay and we believe if the government gives a commitment - how long that would take and over what duration, it could be a matter for negotiation.

“The Lansdowne Road agreement was to provide for partial restoration - we all know how much public servants lost and that has to be restored.”