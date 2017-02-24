Kym Owens leaves hospital as investigation remains open
Inquiry ongoing into case of Maynooth University student found with severe injuries
Kym Owens suffered severe injuries in an incident in November
Kym Owens, an 18-year-old student who was found with severe injuries in Maynooth, Co Kildare, last year, has been discharged from hospital.
Ms Owens, a student at Maynooth University, was discovered near her accommodation on the evening of November 20th with injuries including two broken eye sockets, a dislocated jaw and a broken nose.
She was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin and put in an induced coma for a time. Gardaí said on Friday that Ms Owens has now left hospital.
On the day of the incident, she had taken a bus from her home in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. There have been no arrests in relation to the case and a Garda spokesman said on Friday that investigations are ongoing.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-6666111.