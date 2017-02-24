Kym Owens leaves hospital as investigation remains open

Kym Owens, an 18-year-old student who was found with severe injuries in Maynooth, Co Kildare, last year, has been discharged from hospital.

Ms Owens, a student at Maynooth University, was discovered near her accommodation on the evening of November 20th with injuries including two broken eye sockets, a dislocated jaw and a broken nose.

She was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in Dublin and put in an induced coma for a time. Gardaí said on Friday that Ms Owens has now left hospital.

On the day of the incident, she had taken a bus from her home in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. There have been no arrests in relation to the case and a Garda spokesman said on Friday that investigations are ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-6666111.