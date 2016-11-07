Kremlin denies involvement in plot to kill Montenegro’s prime minister
Russian nationalists alleged to have planned assassination in order to sway elections
Montenegro’s prime minister Milo Djukanovic speaks to supporters after parliamentary elections in Podgorica in October. Russia is accused of plotting to assassinate Mr Djukanovic to get an opposition party into power. Photograph: Savo Prelevic/AFP/Getty Images
The Russian government was not involved in an alleged attempt to kill Montenegro’s prime minister Milo Djukanovic, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.
“We, obviously, categorically deny a possibility of official involvement into arranging any illegal actions,” Dmitry Peskov said in a response to a question on the investigation into a plot to kill Mr Djukanovic.
A special prosecutor investigating an alleged plot to sway last month’s election in Montenegro said on Sunday a group of “Russian nationalists” had planned to assassinate the prime minister to get an opposition party into power.
– (Reuters)