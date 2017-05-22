Killiney and Donabate beaches in Co Dublin lose blue flag status

Two of Dublin’s most popular beaches have lost their prestigious blue flags.

Killiney and Donabate beaches did not retain their blue flags for the coming season.

A blue flag standard is an international award which recognises outstanding compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

It was awarded to 88 Irish beaches or marinas for this year, three more than last year.

Killiney did not apply for blue flag designation this year. It would not have been awarded it in any case due to a drop in annual bathing water classification from excellent to good. Blue flag beaches must have excellent bathing water.

Similarly, Donabate was not awarded a blue flag for the same reason. Neither was Lisfarron in Co Donegal.

Six beaches or marinas have either been awarded a blue flag for the first time or have regained a blue flag they had lost.

Portumna, an inland marina in Co Galway, and Greencastle Marina in Co Donegal have won blue flags for the first time; Bray South Promenade has regained the blue flag status it lost in 2000.

Redbarn and Garretstown in Cork and Ross in Co Mayo both regained the blue flag status they lost in 2015.

Sixty one beaches have won green coast awards, a record. These were first awarded in 2003 and rolled out nationally in 2008.

The award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

The number of beaches receiving green coast awards is up by five on last year with Castlegregory, Waterville and Ballinskelligs in Co Kerry receiving awards for the first time.

Fountainstown and Rocky Bay have regained the award for 2017 and Cullenstown Strand in Co Wexford has been awarded it for the first time since 2011.

Five beaches achieved dual status: Portmarnock in Fingal, Salthill and Silver Strand in Co Galway, Rosses Point in Co Sligo and Ballinskelligs in Co Kerry.

The county with the most blue flags is Co Kerry with 13 beaches and one marina. The county receiving the most green coast awards is Co Cork with 12.

Both schemes are operated by An Taisce.

The awards will be presented at midday in the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

Full list of Blue Flag beaches:

Clare

- Ballycuggeran (Killaloe)

- Cappa pier

- Fanore

- Kilkee

- Lahinch

- Mountshannon

- Spanish Point

- White Strand Doonbeg

- White Strand Miltown Malbay

Cork

- Redbarn Beach

- Barleycove

- Garrylucas

- Inchydoney

- Owenahincha

- Tragumna

- Garretstown

- Kinsale Yacht Club

- The Royal Cork Yacht Club Marina

Donegal

- Downings

- Rossnowlagh

- Greencastle Marina

- Bundoran

- Carrickfinn

- Culdaff

- Fintra

- Killahoey

- Magherawarden (Portsalon)

- Marblehill

- Murvagh

- Portnoo /Naran

- Shroove

Dublin

- Seapoint

- Portmarnock/Velvet Strand

Galway

- An Trá Mhór (Inverin)

- Cill Mhuirbhigh (Aran)

- Loughrea Lake

- Salthill

- Silverstrand

- Trá an Dóilin (An Cheathrú Rua)

- Traught

- Portumna

Kerry

- Inch

- Ballybunion North

- Ballybunion South

- Ballyheigue

- Banna

- Fenit

- Kells

- Magherabeg

- Rossbeigh

- Ventry

- White Strand Caherciveen

- Fenit Marina

- Ballinskelligs

- Derrynane

Louth

- Port/Lurganboy

- Shellinghill/Templetown

- Clogherhead

Mayo

- Bertra

- Carrowmore

- Clare Island

- Dooega

- Elly Bay

- Golden Strand

- Keel

- Keem

- Mullaghroe

- Mulranny

- Silverstrand Dugort

- Ross Killala

Westmeath

- Killinure Point

Sligo

- Rosses Point

Waterford

- Clonea

- Councillors Strand Dunmore East

- Dunmore Strand

- Tramore

Wexford

- Ballinesker Beach

- Courtown

- Curracloe

- Morriscastle

- Rosslare

- Ballymoney North Beach

- Kilmore Quay Marina

- New Ross Marina

Wicklow

- Brittas Bay North Beach

- Brittas Bay South Beach

- Greystones

- Bray South Promenade