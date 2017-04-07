Kerry man’s death has ‘shattered’ two families, funeral told

A bag of grain – because he always produced “top-quality grain” – and a copy of the Farmers’ Weekly were among the items placed on the altar at the funeral Mass of Anthony O’Mahony (74) in Ballyduff, Co Kerry, on Friday.

The single farmer, who died in a collision with a teleporter while on his way to check on his spring wheat at his lands in Rattoo, south of the village, last Tuesday, was a hard-working, intelligent man, parish priest Fr Brendan Walsh said.

Mr O’Mahony grew tomatoes under glass and acres of rhubarb in his farm at Ardoughter, the priest recalled.

“Whatever he produced was known and sought the length and breadth of Ireland and beyond.”

A Garda murder inquiry has opened into Mr O’Mahony’s death and a local farmer has been charged with murder.

‘Shattered and broken’

Fr Walsh told the congregation of more than 200 people at the Church of St Peter and St Paul that Tuesday’s “dreadful events have shattered and broken” the lives of two families.

The priest drew a contrast between the church Friday and the same day last week when it was full of joy and laughter with the confirmation of 35 young people.

“Today there is no laughter,” Fr Walsh said.

His task as a priest would be to try to bring some light into the darkness and he assured the members of the community he would be visible and he would support them.

Mr O’Mahony had hurled with Ballyduff in his youth, had a great love of sport and the GAA and would have been keenly interested in the Kerry-Dublin match on Sunday, the priest said.

He was also keen on horse racing and enjoyed a flutter.

The chief mourners were the late Mr O’Mahony’s brother Séamus and his sister Angela (Houlihan) and their spouses, along with nieces and nephews, several of whom did readings and said prayers of the faithful.