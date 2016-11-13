Kerry father of three killed in hedge-cutting accident

A 43-year-old man died in a farm accident at Currow, Farranfore, Co Kerry, late on Saturday afternoon.

He has been named locally as Shane Foley, a married man and a father of three.

Mr Foley, a farmer, was hedge-cutting with a tractor and hedge-cutter at the time of the accident sometime after 4pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee where a post mortem is to take place.

Local councillor Bobby O’Connell expressed his sympathy, saying Mr Foley was very highly regarded and people were very upset.

“He was a lovely, hard-working man. He got on well with everyone and was extremely popular in his own and the wider community,” the Castleisland-based councillor said.

Gardaí said the coroner had been informed and the Health and Safety Authority had also been notified.