Kerry County Council to charge for recycling plastic and paper

Kerry County Council is to introduce a charge for recycling paper, plastic bottles and newspapers from next week, councillors have been told.

Many local authorities and private operators do not charge for recycling materials but the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA) said neither it nor the State had an absolute policy on charges for recyclables.

Minister for Housing and Planning Simon Coveney last year cancelled plans to bring in mandatory pay-by-weight charges for household waste and recyclables after it emerged many households would pay significantly more for the service.

Kerry county councillors were told the introduction of charges for recyclables was necessary because of increased charges for processing the materials. The charges were part of price increases across the county’s waste services. Members were told the imposition was a reserved function of management and they did not have the power to oppose the charges.

From April 3rd the price charged for waste collection will increase to €350 per tonne, when measured by the council’s weighbridge. There will be a minimum charge of €25.

Eco Sense bags

The price for “black bag” waste will remain at €4.50 per bag, but the price of Eco Sense recycling bags will increase to €8 per pack of four. Eco Sense packs were previously designated for mixed recyclables while paper, newspaper and plastic bottles were free.

In a statement, the council said the move was also in response to the withdrawal of Government support in the form of a subvention grant towards the operating cost of recycling facilities, in mid-2015.

This subvention had reduced from €307,000 in 2008 to €18,000 in 2015, the council said.

IWMA chairwoman Caroline Walsh said: “To assume there isn’t a cost associated with recyclables is wrong”.

She said “the product put into the green bins is not the product that we produce” and much work was needed to separate contaminated materials.

However, she said the association did not have an overall policy on the charges: “It is a cost but how individual members cover that cost is up to themselves.”

She said the association had supported plans for pay-by-weight until they were dropped by Mr Coveney “even though some people had spent a lot of money buying expensive equipment and getting ready”.

In relation to green-bin recycling generally, she said: “It is not a free service. There is absolutely a cost.”