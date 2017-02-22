Kenny to address leadership at crucial party meeting

Taoiseach Enda Kenny is expected to address his leadership of Fine Gael at a meeting of party TDs and senators in Leinster House on Wednesday evening.

Mr Kenny has said he will deal with questions over his leadership at the meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Dublin Rathdown backbench TD Josepha Madigan has asked for those attending the meeting to stay away from their phones.

Ms Madigan has submitted a request to be dealt with at the outset of the meeting aimed at reducing the number of leaks from the parliamentary party rooms.

It is understood Mr Kenny will not specifically lay out a timeframe for his departure, but will instead say the issue will be dealt with after he visits Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day.

A number of TDs have contemplated tabling a motion of no confidence in Mr Kenny’s leadership because they did not believe he would stand aside.

Such a motion would need the support of five TDs, Senators or MEPs. One cannot be taken at Wednesday’s meeting because it has not been submitted in time.