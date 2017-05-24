Keeping it in the family as Dublin Fire Brigade welcomes class of 2017

The passing out of the 50 recruits from Dublin Fire Brigade recruit class 1/2017 was a day of evident pride for all the families and none more so than for the Hyland family.

Craig Hyland (26), a former League of Ireland goalkeeper with Shamrock Rovers, Bray Wanderers and Longford Town, became the third generation firefighter in his family.

“I’m proud to join the elite ranks of fire fighters under the Hyland name,” Craig said.

It was, according to his father Mark Hyland, “the proudest day of my life”. His father, Noel, in turn had been a firefighter who joined Dublin Fire Brigade in the 1970s.

Craig is now the sixth member of his family in the Dublin Fire Brigade and a seventh is intending to join shortly. Craig’s uncle Liam, great-uncle Paul and cousin Cameron, also in the service were present for the parade at the Dublin Fire Brigade training centre in Marino.

“He will have a great career and a safe career,” said Mark Hyland of his son. Despite its attendant dangers and unsociable hours, both are pursuing a profession that is as much a vocation as a job.

The 50 recruits were chosen from 3,000 applicants for the position. They underwent an interview and then fitness and aptitude tests. Many had waited for years to join because of the public recruitment embargo.

Dublin’s chief fire officer Patrick Fleming told the families present that though it was a joyous day, it was a sad one for the people of Manchester. He expressed solidarity with the people of Manchester and with its emergency services which had played such a prominent role after the terror attack in the city on Monday night.

The new recruits gave an impressive foot drill learned on their 17 week course and then demonstrated some of their newly acquired skills on ladder rescue, hi line, chemical spillage and road traffic collision scenarios.

The fires put out were not the only hot thing on display. Many in the grandstand squinted in the bright sunshine and the recruits even turned the fire hoses on the crowd as a prank.

Forty-eight of those who passed out are going to Dublin Fire Brigade and two to Waterford City and County Council Fire Brigade. The youngest recruit is 20, but most are in their late 20s or early 30s. The oldest is 38.

There were seven members of the defence forces along with paramedics, carpenters, mechanics, plumbers, electricians and personal trainers among the recruits. For the overwhelming majority, the fire service was a complete change of career.

Daren Murphy (35) tried to join the Dublin Fire Brigade at 18, but was unsucessful. He then spent 14 years in the Irish army serving in Libya and Chad.

“I never really thought about it again until I saw the advertisement two years ago,” he said. He won the “silver axe” for best recruit, an accolade he modestly says is as much about teamwork as it was about any individual effort on his part.

Most young boys at some stage dream about being a firefighter. Mary Kelly (30) from Dromahair, Co Leitrim is one of two women firefighters from the 2017 class.

Ms Kelly worked in London with an emergency ambulance crew. “I applied for this not thinking in a million years I would get it, but here I am,” she said.

“The lads are brilliant. They don’t treat you any differently. They include you in every way.”