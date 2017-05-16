Just 21 of promised 200 Calais minors resettled in Ireland

Twenty-one unaccompanied minors of the 200 expected from the Calais migrant camp have been resettled in Ireland. The Government committed in November to admit 200 children from the camp. Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said that 19 of the minors are now in care placements. The remaining two have been reunited with family members.

The Department of Justice has so far not provided a timeline for the settlement of the remaining 179. A spokesperson for the department did reaffirm their commitment to resettling 200 unaccompanied minors, but said that the numbers depended on Tusla, the child and family agency.

Reports from refugee charity Care4Calais estimate that 150 unaccompanied minors are sleeping rough in Calais. A further 2,000 are scattered across France.

Catherine Cosgrave, legal services manager at the Immigrant Council of Ireland, praised the commitment but noted that it was “only at the start of the process.”

“Further resettlement will require an ongoing commitment of resources and enthusiasm to ensure we meet our pledge to accept and adequately support the integration of 200 children and young people.”

Ms Cosgrave also drew attention to the number of children remaining in the Calais region. “We are aware there are unaccompanied children in the area still who want to come to Ireland but do not know what they have to do. It is therefore important the process is transparent, accessible and child-friendly.”

Under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, 572 minors have been relocated to Ireland since September 2015. A total of 779 people have now been admitted under the programme.

A statement from Tusla said that all separated children referred to the agency are “provided services including care, family reunification and aftercare support.” The agency also reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling the pledge of resettling a further 179 children.