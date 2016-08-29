Judge signs order for OCI’s Pat Hickey to be released

A judge in Rio has signed an order for Pat Hickey to be released from prison.

It is understood there will be conditions and he may be placed under house arrest.

Mr Hickey (71) was arrested by the Brazilian police on August 17th and he has not been charged. He stood aside temporarily as Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) president following his arrest.

THG was not authorised to sell tickets or hospitality packages for the event within Brazil or abroad and therefore any attempt by that company to sell the tickets was illegal.

He was sharing a prison cell with THG official Kevin Mallon.

They were arrested by the Brazilian authorities investigating the alleged illegal sale of tickets allocated by the OCI to THG. Mr Mallon was released over the weekend.

Both men deny any wrongdoing, as has THG.

OCI used THG as its ticket reselling agent for previous Olympics, but switched to Pro10 after the Brazilian authorities last year refused to grant THG a licence to act as a ticket agent for the Rio Games.