James Connolly’s quip to British army medic recalled at award ceremony

A special posthumous gold medal was yesterday awarded to the British army doctor who treated 1916 leader James Connolly at the GPO after he was hit by a ricochet bullet in the ankle.

The Royal College of Physicians recognised the late George Mahony at a ceremony attended by Connolly’s great-grandson James Connolly Heron, Mahony’s grandson Patrick George Walker and members of the Mahony family .

The medical officer, a lieutenant, later colonel, was an Irish man, a UCC graduate and a Presbyterian from Cork. He had been arrested by rebels as he emerged from Amiens Street Station (now Connolly Station), intent on visiting his sister in Drumcondra. As Connolly lay injured in the GPO he looked over at Mahony and said, “Do you know, you are the best thing we have captured all week”, it was recalled yesterday.

In the GPO the rebels with a shortage of qualified doctors quickly pressed their prisoner into service as de facto medical officer.

Accepting the medal on behalf of his family Mr Walker said his grandfather had been asked by The O’Rahilly if he wanted to be kept in the cellars with the other prisoners. But Mahony had replied: What kind of an army are you running here? If the prisoners get to choose their own accommodation, take me to the Shelbourne.”