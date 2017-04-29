Jackie Lavin interview: ‘You’d swear it was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie crap’
Says coverage of her court action against Bill Cullen over house in Kerry is missing the point
Jackie Lavin in the showroom of Bill Cullen Premier Cars. ‘I work on the floor now. I had to learn about cars. It’s important to have something to go to when you wake up in the morning’
Jackie Lavin’s patience with celebrity trivia has worn thin, clearly. Recently, when news of a law suit against her partner, Bill Cullen, over Killegy House in Co Kerry, morphed into a “Bill and Jackie are breaking up” story, the couple felt bound to issue a statement saying this was not about “Bill and Jackie”.