‘It means a lot’: Shane MacGowan thanks public for condolences

Singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan has said thanked people for the “kind words and condolences” in the wake of his mother’s death.

Therese MacGowan (87) became the first person to die on the State’s roads in 2017 after the car she was travelling in struck struck a wall at Ballintoher, near Nenagh in Co Tipperary, at about 3pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains were removed to Limerick University Hospital.

MacGowan’s partner, Victoria Mary Clarke, tweeted on Monday evening: “Shane MacGowan would like to say thank you and God bless you to all the people who are offering kind words and condolences. It means a lot.”

She earlier tweeted: “People are being overwhelmingly lovely and kind, it is amazing. Thank you.”

Ms MacGowan lived in Silvermines, Co Tipperary with her husband Maurice, who is from Dublin.

The stretch of road where the crash occurred is less than 10km from the family home.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.