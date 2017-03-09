Irishman rescued from ‘waves the size of buildings’ in Australia

A 55-year-old Irishman and his 44-year-old French partner have been rescued after their yacht capsized 200 nautical miles north-east of Sydney.

Nick Dwyer and Barbara Heftman were sailing from New Zealand to Australia as part of a 10-year journey around the world when they encountered a severe storm.

They sailed for three days without a rudder until “waves the size of buildings” and gale-force winds forced them to activate an emergency radio beacon on Tuesday.

A police rescue boat, Nemesis, travelled 370km to rescue the pair and bring them to Sydney, unhurt, late on Wednesday night.

Mr Dwyer said they feared for their lives. “It wasn’t really until the low hit us and we got capsized that we felt we really couldn’t survive this one without assistance. We weren’t sure whether we were going to be rolled again and each time a wave hit, we thought is the one that’s going to take us,” he said.

The couple plan to stay in Sydney for the moment, while their yacht is retrieved. Photograph: Australian Maritime Safety Authority

“We encountered enormous seas, waves the size of buildings coming at you constantly, winds that you can’t stand up in, seas breaking, whiteness everywhere, the beautiful glory of terror facing you, and your boat turns upside down,” he said.

“You’re there for a moment and at one point Barbara and I were waiting after the boat turned upside down, hugging each other for a split second that seemed to last for an eternity, [thinking] is she going to turn up right, and she did. To go out on those seas and experience that is truly humbling. I really think that the crew of the Nemesis, who went out there knowing what they were going out to, to look after complete strangers, really are absolute heroes. There is enormous gratitude felt and indebtedness by Barbara and I for the courage that has been shown,” he said.

“We are extremely lucky. If those guys [had not come]we might still be there, or above,” Ms Heftman said pointing to the sky. “I’m glad they came. They are good people, good guys.”

Mr Dwyer said they were very grateful to the police who rescued them. “There’s a crew of guys who were not on duty and all volunteered, knowing what sort of seas they were going out to, to rescue two complete strangers,” he said.

Nick Dwyer, second right, and Barbara Heftman, right, thank police rescuers in Sydney. Photograph: Australian Broadcasting Corporation/AP

“They’re complete heroes. It’s truly amazing to think that somebody would come that far to save us, to save our lives.”

The couple plan to stay in Sydney for the moment, while their yacht is retrieved.

Sgt Paul Farquharson told ABC radio the couple was ecstatic to see the rescue team.

“They gave us a hug and pretty much knelt down on the ground and were happy to be on some sort of tidy ground,” he said.

“They’d been bobbing around on a 40-foot boat for the last four days and spent the last ten years at sea so to hop on board our boat was a bit of a luxury for them.”