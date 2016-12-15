Irishman offers seven figure sum to family of Thai bride

Thai media are reporting the engagement of an Irishman and his Thai girlfriend in Surin amid claims Richard McAlister has offered his bride’s family a seven figure sum by way of a dowry.

Richard McAllister (64), met Nathapapas Jaratponkul (44) on the internet, according to reports. They were said to be together for five years before deciding to tie the knot.

One million Thai baht is the equivalent of about €26,600.

McAllister works in information technology in London, and Nathapapas owns a mobile phone shop in Surin.

Photographs of the couple dressed in traditional Thai clothing was widely circulated as the engagement ceremony was held at the couple’s new house in the province. It was a Thai traditional engagement party, with a lot of sacred rituals designed to bring prosperity their marriage.

The couple and guests paraded around their house three times, holding foods that are meant to bring luck, the couple’s marriage bedding, and portraits of the late king and queen.

Following was the engagement ceremony, McAllister offered a diamond ring, gold, and some cash. While the value of the engagement money was not disclosed, TNews reported that the family of the bride-to-be will be honored with a seven-figure dowry at the couple’s wedding next year.