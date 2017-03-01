Irishman killed in Sydney ‘put smile on everyone’s face’, funeral told

The funeral of Co Wexford man David ‘Motcha’ Walsh (29), who was killed in Australia last month, heard that he “ never took anything too seriously, except for his family”.

The father of three, from Moran Park in the town, was stabbed to death at his home in Sydney. His fiancée, Tina Cahill (25) from New Ross, remains in custody having been charged with his murder.

The funeral congregation filled St Aidan’s Cathedral, in Enniscorthy and spilled out onto the street as the service got underway.

Christy Moore’s version of The Voyage was played as Mr Walsh’s coffin was carried up the aisle and a yellow wreath with the word "Dad" was placed at the foot of his coffin.

The Mass was celebrated by Fr Odhran Furlong, who spoke about how the lives of Mr Walsh’s family and friends had been “changed forever” and “no longer carry the same meaning and joy”.

Mr Walsh’s brother, Paddy, spoke of spending the night before the funeral sitting with up his brother “just like we spent many nights up talking and chatting.”

“Everyone knows what type of character he was. I tried to sum him up in a few words, but I could never do it,” he said. “He put a smile on everyone’s face. He never took anything too seriously, except for his family.

“His siblings, his mam and dad and his three little girls were everything to him. Although he was far away, he never really left home. He has always been here. Now he’s here again to stay with his little girls...Motcha, until we meet again brother, rest in peace.”

Mr Walsh’s three daughters played a role in the service with one of the girls, Erin, offering a prayer of the faithful. She told the congregation that her father had “fought the good fight”.

Erin’s sisters, Ava and Áine, brought gifts to the altar and also read a poem in memory of their father.

“We can either shed tears because he’s gone, or smile because he has lived,” Ava said.

Áine continued: “We can do what he would want - smile, open your eyes, love and go on.”

Fr Furlong offered thanks to those who had supported the Walsh family since David’s death.

The coffin was carried from the cathedral and met by a guard of honour by his former soccer club Enniscorthy United before being taken for burial.