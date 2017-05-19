Irishman dies after collapsing at restaurant in Cambodia

An Irishman has died in Cambodia after collapsing in a restaurant in the capital city of Phnom Penh.

According to local media he collapsed shortly after entering an Ethiopian restaurant in the capital on Thursday afternoon. A video taken at the scene shows staff and customers at the restaurant attempting to resuscitate the man before paramedics arrived.

Members of The Cambodia Expats Online forum reported that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman from the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they were aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to his family.

More to follow...