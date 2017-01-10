Irish woman in critical condition after Queensland plane crash

An Irish woman is in critical condition in hospital after a light plane crash in Australia that claimed the life of a British woman.

The women, both in their 20s, were among four people on the aircraft when it came down at about 11am on Tuesday on Middle Island, near Agnes Water, in Queensland, local police said.

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition and a 13-year-old boy was transferred to be treated for minor injuries, the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter team said.

Those involved are believed to have been tourists taking a day trip to the island.

Working on identification

Queensland police acting inspector Jane Healy said they were working to identify the plane’s occupants.

She told ABC News: “Because of the location and communications, it’s difficult to ascertain who the deceased was. We’re still getting an ID on that.”

