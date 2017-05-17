Irish woman drowns while on holiday in Lanzarote

An Irish woman has drowned in Lanzarote.

Her death occurred on Tuesday and she has been named as Elaine O’Donovan. Originally from Waterford, she was recently based in London.

Ms O’Donovan an environmental engineer had an international career specialising in the provision of water and sanitation services in the developing world.

It is understood Ms O’Donovan drowned while on a holiday with family members.

A statement issued by the O’Donovan family paid tribute to her humanitarian efforts which involved working with non-governmental agencies to bring humanitarian aid to people in need.

“Elaine was deeply loved by her family and her many friends all over the world. She loved her work as an environmental engineer which took her to the most dangerous parts of the world where she worked to improve the lives of those who so badly needed her help” the family statement said.

“Elaine touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be very sadly missed” the family statement concluded.