Irish woman critical with head injury after Australia plane crash

An Irish woman remains in critical condition with a head injury following a plane crash in Queensland, Australia, on Tuesday.

Four people were aboard a light aircraft when it came down at Middle Island near Agnes Waters at about 11am.

The 21-year-old Irish woman sustained a serious head injury in the crash and was first taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital. She was later transported to Brisbane for specialist treatment.

She has since been identified and the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance.

Another passenger, a 29-year-old British woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Queensland police.

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital on Tuesday, where he remains in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy was also hospitalised with minor injuries.

Police said early reports suggested a technical fault was likely the cause of the crash, though the final report has not been compiled by authorities.

Speaking to ABC, Det Insp Jane Healy said: “The aircraft, as it came in to land, has what we believe is engine failure.

“So they (investigators) will determine that and then a report will have to be done for the coroner.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will have investigators at the scene for three or four more days, according to the report.

The private plane journey is believed to have been a tourist trip.

The company reportedly operating the plane which crashed, 1770 Castaway, issued a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“On behalf of everyone at 1770 Castaway, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and all the loved ones of those involved in the Middle Island tragedy,” the post said.

“In respecting the due process of several investigations and in not wanting to preempt the outcome of those inquiries, we cannot offer any comment regarding the circumstances of the accident and we would ask that the privacy of all concerned be respected at this very difficult time.”

It said the company is offering investigators “full co-operation”.

With agencies