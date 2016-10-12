‘Irish Times’ secures most nominations in newspaper awards
Organisation performs strongly in areas of digital innovation and foreign coverage
The Irish Times has received 23 nominations across 13 different categories in the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2016. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
The Irish Times has received 23 nominations across 13 different categories in the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2016.
The newspaper received more nominations than any other title, performing particularly well in the digital innovation and foreign coverage categories.
Fintan O’Toole was shortlisted in the broadsheet columnist category while Patrick Freyne and Catherine Conroy made the best critic shortlist.
In digital innovation, The Irish Times received nominations for its Election 2016 coverage, its 1916 centenary site and its Crash Report – Every Road Collission, 2010-2012 multimedia series.
Journalists Rosita Boland and Tanya Sweeney both secured nominations in the broadsheet features category while Derek Scally, Ruadhán MacCormaic, Simon Carswell and Fintan O’Toole were all shortlisted in the foreign coverage category.
Colm Keena was shortlisted in the investigative journalism category and in the best scoop category, Peter Murtagh was also shortlisted in the investigative journalism category, while Rosita Boland and Simon Carswell each picked up a nomination for best news analysis. Carl O’Brien was shortlisted for the best news reporter award.
Fiach Kelly and Miriam Lord received nominations for best political journalist while David Cochrane was shortlisted in the best political story category.
Malachy Clerkin was shortlisted in the best sports writer category while Laura Kennedy was nominated in the best young journalist category.
Multiple categories
More than 1,200 entries were submitted for the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards with a short list of 141 entries selected across 24 categories.
All 141 nominees progress to the awards event which take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, 3rd November, where one category winner will be crowned overall 2016 Journalist of the Year.
Commenting on the award nominations, Newsbrands Ireland chairman Vincent Crowley said: “This year’s shortlist is packed with quality, reflecting the outstanding journalism that is attracting more people than ever to our newspapers and news media sites.
Newsbrands Ireland, formerly National Newspapers of Ireland (NNI), is the representative body for all national newspapers in print and online.
The last awards were in 2013 and attracted 800 entries, with Kitty Holland of The Irish Times winning journalist of the year for breaking the story of Savita Halappanavar.
Business Journalist:
Tom Lyons – The Sunday Business Post
Charlie Weston – Irish Independent
Adrian Weckler – Sunday Independent/Irish Independent
Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Colin Coyle – The Sunday Times
Barry J Whyte – The Sunday Business Post
Business Story:
Tom Lyons – The Sunday Business Post
Fearghal O’Connor – The Sunday Business Post
Adrian Weckler – Sunday Independent
Colm Kelpie – Irish Independent
Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Gavin Daly – The Sunday Times
Columnist Broadsheet:
Dearbhail McDonald – Irish Independent
Michael Clifford – Irish Examiner
Justine McCarthy – The Sunday Times
Fintan O’Toole – The Irish Times
Ann Marie Hourihane – The Sunday Times
Gene Kerrigan – Sunday Independent
Columnist Popular:
Paddy Murray – Sunday World
Gerard Colleran – Irish Daily Star
Pat Flanagan – Irish Daily Mirror
Roslyn Dee – Irish Daily Mail
Victoria White – The Herald
David Diebold – The Herald
Crime Journalist:
Robin Schiller – The Herald
Ken Foy – The Herald
Paul Williams – Irish Independent
Alison O’Reilly – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Nicola Tallant – Sunday World
Emma McMenemy – Irish Mirror
Crime Story:
Debbie McCann – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail
Nicola Tallant – Sunday World
Gareth MacNamee – Irish Daily Mirror
Alan Sherry – Sunday World
Paul Melia – Irish Independent
Critic:
Patrick Freyne – The Irish Times
Headline nominations
Graeme Lennox – The Sunday Times
Eoin Murphy – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Paul Whittington – Irish Independent
Colin Murphy – The Sunday Business Post
Catherine Conroy – The Irish Times
Digital Innovation:
The Irish Times – Election 2016
The Irish Times – Remembering the 1916 Rising
Independent News & Media – Euro 2016
The Irish Times – Deaths on the Road
Independent News & Media – Rent Report
The Star – Buzz.ie
Features Popular:
Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail /The Irish Mail on Sunday
Michael O’Toole – Irish Daily Star
Patrick O’Connell – Sunday World
Jenny Friel – Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday
Patrice Harrington – Irish Daily Mail
Lynne Kelleher – Sunday World
Elle Gordon – Sunday Independent
Features Broadsheet:
Susan Mitchell – The Sunday Business Post
Rosita Boland – The Irish Times
Campbell Spray – Sunday Independent
Barry J White – The Sunday Business Post
Maeve Sheehan – Sunday Independent
Tanya Sweeney – The Irish Times
Foreign Coverage:
Derek Scally – The Irish Times
Ruadhan MacCormaic – The Irish Times
Mary Fitzgerald – Irish Independent
Simon Carswell – The Irish Times
Jason O’Brien – Irish Independent
Fintan O’Toole – The Irish Times
Investigative Journalism:
Colm Keena – The Irish Times
Jennifer Bray – Irish Daily Mail
Peter Murtagh – The Irish Times
Justine McCarthy & Colin Coyle – The Sunday Times
Valerie Hanley & Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Patricia Devlin – Irish Daily Star
News Analysis:
Catherine Shanahan – Irish Examiner
Rosita Boland – The Irish Times
Simon Carswell – The Irish Times
Kieran Dineen – The Irish Sun
Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday
Fearghal O’Connor – The Sunday Business Post
News Reporter:
Eugene Masterson – Sunday World
Niamh Griffin – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail
Dearbhail McDonald – Irish Independent
Carl O’Brien – The Irish Times
Patrick O’Connell – Irish Daily Star / Sunday World
Political Journalist:
Ken Foxe – The Irish Mail on Sunday / The Sunday Times
Fiach Kelly – The Irish Times
Examiner Team – Irish Examiner
Miriam Lord – The Irish Times
Jody Corcoran – Sunday Independent
Niall O’Connor – Irish Independent / Sunday Independent
Political Story:
Niamh Horan – Sunday Independent
Colin Coyle – The Sunday Times
Daniel McConnell – Sunday Independent
Dave Cochrane – The Irish Times
Kieran Dineen – The Irish Sun
Jody Corcoran – Sunday Independent
Scoop:
Sunday World Crime Team – Sunday World
Michael Clifford – Irish Examiner
Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail
Colm Keena – The Irish Times
Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Fearghal O’Connor – The Sunday Business Post
The Herald Crime Team – The Herald
Sean Dunne – Irish Daily Mail
Showbiz Journalist:
Donal Lynch – Sunday Independent
Eoin Murphy – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Andrea Smith – Sunday Independent
Laura Butler – Irish Daily Mail
Melanie Finn – The Herald
Niamh Walsh – The Irish Mail on Sunday
Ken Sweeney – The Irish Sun
Showbiz Story:
Maeve Quigley – Irish Daily Mirror
Patricia Devlin – Irish Daily Star
Des Gibson – Irish Daily Star
Daragh Keany – Sunday World
Eoin Murphy – Irish Daily Mail
Mark O’Regan – Sunday Independent
Sport Story:
Vincent Hogan – Irish Independent
Roy Curtis – Sunday World
Keith Falkiner – Irish Daily Star
Barry J Whyte – The Sunday Business Post
Kevin Palmer – Sunday World
Graham Clifford – Irish Independent
Sports Writer:
Ewan McKenna – The Sunday Business Post & The Sunday Times
Neil Francis – Sunday Independent
Vincent Hogan – Irish Independent
Denis Walsh – The Sunday Times
Will Slattery – Irish Independent
Kieran Cunningham – Irish Daily Star
Malachy Clerkin – The Irish Times
Shane McGrath – Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday
Young Journalist:
Laura Kennedy – The Irish Times
Sean Dunne – Irish Daily Mail
Adam Higgins – Irish Sun
Paul Healy – Irish Daily Star
Claire McCormack – Sunday Independent
Denise Smith – Sunday World