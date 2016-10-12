‘Irish Times’ secures most nominations in newspaper awards

The Irish Times has received 23 nominations across 13 different categories in the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2016.

The newspaper received more nominations than any other title, performing particularly well in the digital innovation and foreign coverage categories.

Fintan O’Toole was shortlisted in the broadsheet columnist category while Patrick Freyne and Catherine Conroy made the best critic shortlist.

In digital innovation, The Irish Times received nominations for its Election 2016 coverage, its 1916 centenary site and its Crash Report – Every Road Collission, 2010-2012 multimedia series.

Journalists Rosita Boland and Tanya Sweeney both secured nominations in the broadsheet features category while Derek Scally, Ruadhán MacCormaic, Simon Carswell and Fintan O’Toole were all shortlisted in the foreign coverage category.

Colm Keena was shortlisted in the investigative journalism category and in the best scoop category, Peter Murtagh was also shortlisted in the investigative journalism category, while Rosita Boland and Simon Carswell each picked up a nomination for best news analysis. Carl O’Brien was shortlisted for the best news reporter award.

Fiach Kelly and Miriam Lord received nominations for best political journalist while David Cochrane was shortlisted in the best political story category.

Malachy Clerkin was shortlisted in the best sports writer category while Laura Kennedy was nominated in the best young journalist category.

Multiple categories

More than 1,200 entries were submitted for the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards with a short list of 141 entries selected across 24 categories.

All 141 nominees progress to the awards event which take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, 3rd November, where one category winner will be crowned overall 2016 Journalist of the Year.

Commenting on the award nominations, Newsbrands Ireland chairman Vincent Crowley said: “This year’s shortlist is packed with quality, reflecting the outstanding journalism that is attracting more people than ever to our newspapers and news media sites.

Newsbrands Ireland, formerly National Newspapers of Ireland (NNI), is the representative body for all national newspapers in print and online.

The last awards were in 2013 and attracted 800 entries, with Kitty Holland of The Irish Times winning journalist of the year for breaking the story of Savita Halappanavar.

Full Shortlist 2016

Business Journalist:

Tom Lyons – The Sunday Business Post

Charlie Weston – Irish Independent

Adrian Weckler – Sunday Independent/Irish Independent

Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Colin Coyle – The Sunday Times

Barry J Whyte – The Sunday Business Post

Business Story:

Tom Lyons – The Sunday Business Post

Fearghal O’Connor – The Sunday Business Post

Adrian Weckler – Sunday Independent

Colm Kelpie – Irish Independent

Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Gavin Daly – The Sunday Times

Columnist Broadsheet:

Dearbhail McDonald – Irish Independent

Michael Clifford – Irish Examiner

Justine McCarthy – The Sunday Times

Fintan O’Toole – The Irish Times

Ann Marie Hourihane – The Sunday Times

Gene Kerrigan – Sunday Independent

Columnist Popular:

Paddy Murray – Sunday World

Gerard Colleran – Irish Daily Star

Pat Flanagan – Irish Daily Mirror

Roslyn Dee – Irish Daily Mail

Victoria White – The Herald

David Diebold – The Herald

Crime Journalist:

Robin Schiller – The Herald

Ken Foy – The Herald

Paul Williams – Irish Independent

Alison O’Reilly – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Nicola Tallant – Sunday World

Emma McMenemy – Irish Mirror

Crime Story:

Debbie McCann – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail

Nicola Tallant – Sunday World

Gareth MacNamee – Irish Daily Mirror

Alan Sherry – Sunday World

Paul Melia – Irish Independent

Critic:

Patrick Freyne – The Irish Times

Graeme Lennox – The Sunday Times

Eoin Murphy – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Paul Whittington – Irish Independent

Colin Murphy – The Sunday Business Post

Catherine Conroy – The Irish Times

Digital Innovation:

The Irish Times – Election 2016

The Irish Times – Remembering the 1916 Rising

Independent News & Media – Euro 2016

The Irish Times – Deaths on the Road

Independent News & Media – Rent Report

The Star – Buzz.ie

Features Popular:

Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail /The Irish Mail on Sunday

Michael O’Toole – Irish Daily Star

Patrick O’Connell – Sunday World

Jenny Friel – Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday

Patrice Harrington – Irish Daily Mail

Lynne Kelleher – Sunday World

Elle Gordon – Sunday Independent

Features Broadsheet:

Susan Mitchell – The Sunday Business Post

Rosita Boland – The Irish Times

Campbell Spray – Sunday Independent

Barry J White – The Sunday Business Post

Maeve Sheehan – Sunday Independent

Tanya Sweeney – The Irish Times

Foreign Coverage:

Derek Scally – The Irish Times

Ruadhan MacCormaic – The Irish Times

Mary Fitzgerald – Irish Independent

Simon Carswell – The Irish Times

Jason O’Brien – Irish Independent

Fintan O’Toole – The Irish Times

Investigative Journalism:

Colm Keena – The Irish Times

Jennifer Bray – Irish Daily Mail

Peter Murtagh – The Irish Times

Justine McCarthy & Colin Coyle – The Sunday Times

Valerie Hanley & Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Patricia Devlin – Irish Daily Star

News Analysis:

Catherine Shanahan – Irish Examiner

Rosita Boland – The Irish Times

Simon Carswell – The Irish Times

Kieran Dineen – The Irish Sun

Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday

Fearghal O’Connor – The Sunday Business Post

News Reporter:

Eugene Masterson – Sunday World

Niamh Griffin – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail

Dearbhail McDonald – Irish Independent

Carl O’Brien – The Irish Times

Patrick O’Connell – Irish Daily Star / Sunday World

Political Journalist:

Ken Foxe – The Irish Mail on Sunday / The Sunday Times

Fiach Kelly – The Irish Times

Examiner Team – Irish Examiner

Miriam Lord – The Irish Times

Jody Corcoran – Sunday Independent

Niall O’Connor – Irish Independent / Sunday Independent

Political Story:

Niamh Horan – Sunday Independent

Colin Coyle – The Sunday Times

Daniel McConnell – Sunday Independent

Dave Cochrane – The Irish Times

Kieran Dineen – The Irish Sun

Jody Corcoran – Sunday Independent

Scoop:

Sunday World Crime Team – Sunday World

Michael Clifford – Irish Examiner

Catherine Fegan – Irish Daily Mail

Colm Keena – The Irish Times

Michael O’Farrell – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Fearghal O’Connor – The Sunday Business Post

The Herald Crime Team – The Herald

Sean Dunne – Irish Daily Mail

Showbiz Journalist:

Donal Lynch – Sunday Independent

Eoin Murphy – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Andrea Smith – Sunday Independent

Laura Butler – Irish Daily Mail

Melanie Finn – The Herald

Niamh Walsh – The Irish Mail on Sunday

Ken Sweeney – The Irish Sun

Showbiz Story:

Maeve Quigley – Irish Daily Mirror

Patricia Devlin – Irish Daily Star

Des Gibson – Irish Daily Star

Daragh Keany – Sunday World

Eoin Murphy – Irish Daily Mail

Mark O’Regan – Sunday Independent

Sport Story:

Vincent Hogan – Irish Independent

Roy Curtis – Sunday World

Keith Falkiner – Irish Daily Star

Barry J Whyte – The Sunday Business Post

Kevin Palmer – Sunday World

Graham Clifford – Irish Independent

Sports Writer:

Ewan McKenna – The Sunday Business Post & The Sunday Times

Neil Francis – Sunday Independent

Vincent Hogan – Irish Independent

Denis Walsh – The Sunday Times

Will Slattery – Irish Independent

Kieran Cunningham – Irish Daily Star

Malachy Clerkin – The Irish Times

Shane McGrath – Irish Daily Mail / The Irish Mail on Sunday

Young Journalist:

Laura Kennedy – The Irish Times

Sean Dunne – Irish Daily Mail

Adam Higgins – Irish Sun

Paul Healy – Irish Daily Star

Claire McCormack – Sunday Independent

Denise Smith – Sunday World