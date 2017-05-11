Irish person reportedly killed in Morocco stabbing

An Irish person has reportedly been stabbed to death in Morocco.

Police were called to an apartment in the town of Taghazout, just outside the popular resort of Agadir on Wednesday night where they found an Irish person with injuries to their head from the apparent stab wounds, according to local media.

The Irish national was transported to the Hassan II hospital in Agadir where they died as a result of their injuries.

A local man (40), who was believed to be found drunk at the property, has been arrested in relation to the stabbing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said they aware of the case and will provide consular assistance if requested.