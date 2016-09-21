Irish Paralympic team receives rousing welcome home

Members of Ireland’s Paralympic team, who claimed 11 medals at the Rio Games, received a rousing reception on their return to Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were greeted the squad as they arrived with emotions high as spouses embraced their partners and children hugged their athlete parents.

Wearing a tricolour tutu, Evie Smyth, daughter of sprinter Jason Smyth, was somewhat overwhelmed as her father, now a five-time gold medallist, led the team out.

“She definitely doesn’t know what to do with all the noise, once we walked in with all the screaming she started crying,” said Smyth, who is legally blind.

Rio appears to be in the past already for Smyth, who seemed focued on potentially extending an unbeaten career run in Tokyo in 2020. “I’ve been in this sport for 11 years and I’ve never been beaten. It’s a bit like a fairytale, it just keeps happening but you wonder when it’s going to end.”

There were widely publicised concerns about health and safety prior to the games. Smyth acknowledged the organisation of the event, and the crowds present, were not at the same level as in London in 2012 but said it was about “making the best of what your situation is” and that it was a good experience.

Fourth gold

His friend and roommate Michael McKillop was so concerned about the adverse coverage in the lead-up to the games that he asked his family and fiancée to stay in Co Antrim, where they watched on as he won a fourth Paralympic gold medal, this time in the 1500m T37 class.

“It was very difficult, I think my fiancée would have loved to have watched me in a Paralympic Games but I think the media attention that Rio got before the Olympics was worrying and I didn’t want to have to worry about my friends and my family,” said McKillop, who has cerebral palsy.

In the end he only had good things to say about the tournament, and even enjoyed a spot of beach soccer and sightseeing with his good friend Smyth.

As for the medal win, he put it all down to a pair of lucky socks.

“That was the secret. My sponsor Brooks provided these St Patrick’s Day socks and we used them as a kind of theme when we went into the championships and to show that we were having fun as well as competing at a serious level,” he added.

It was also a successful tournament for Irish cyclists who brought home five medals, and tandem riders Eve McCrystal and Katie-George Dunlevy can still hardly believe their gold-winning performance in the Women’s B Time Trial a week ago.

“We’re still kind of pinching ourselves that it happened,” said Dunlevy. “After all the hard work we’ve done and the sacrifices it’s something you aim for, but to actually achieve it is just something special so I’m blown away.”

McCrystal added: “We’ve had our lumps and bumps along the way but we’ve always had one goal in mind and that was to get a medal at the Paralympic Games.”