Irish man found dead at holiday resort in Portugal

Police in Portugal are investigating the death of an Irish man whose body was found at a holiday resort in the Algarve region on Monday morning.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was found by friends at the popular resort of Albufeira where they were staying. It is understood he had been out socialising the night before he was discovered.

He was staying at the Alto do Moinho apartments in the holiday resort.

An autopsy is due to take place in nearby Faro.

The Policia Judiciaria in Faro confirmed they were investigating but declined to release any more details.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the situation. A spokesman said it “stands ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”