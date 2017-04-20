Irish home ownership falls to lowest level in nearly 50 years

The overall rate of home ownership has declined to its lowest since 1971 and over 62,000 holiday homes are lying empty in the Stat, according to Census figures.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) published its first thematic report of the census 2016 results, Housing in Ireland, on Thursday.

The figures show that a total of 2,003,645 houses and apartments were enumerated in the 2016 census in April last year.

Of these 1,697,665 were occupied by persons usually resident in the State. There were 183,312 vacant houses and apartments, while the census also counted 62,148 vacant holiday homes.

Senior statistician Deirdre Cullen said the report provided “a clear picture of some of the main developments in the Irish housing landscape over the past five years, including new analysis of vacant properties, such as type of dwelling and distance to the nearest town”.

Slowdown

The census figures also reveal a considerable slowdown in housing stock growth, the CSO said.

Total housing stock grew by just 8,800 (0.4 per cent) between 2011 and 2016, in “sharp contrast to the growth of 225,232 dwellings recorded between 2006 and 2011”.

Almost 10 per cent of the population in accommodation with less than one room per person

There were 95,013 permanent households with more persons than rooms, accommodating close to 10 per cent of the population, at an average of 4.7 persons per household.

This is a 28 per cent rise on the equivalent number in 2011 (73,997).

The CSO said the number of owner-occupied households fell between 2011 and 2016 (from 1,149,924 to 1,147,552) causing the overall home ownership rate to drop from 69.7 per cent to 67.6 per cent, a rate last seen in 1971.

Rural areas

The rate in rural areas fell from 84 per cent in 2011 to 82 per cent in 2016 while the percentage of urban homes owned (outright or with a loan) has fallen from 61.6 per cent to 59.2 per cent in 2016.

Renting is more common than owning before age 35, the figures show.

The average weekly rent paid to private landlords in April last year was €199.92, up from €171.19 (16.8 per cent) in 2011.

The highest growth in rent was in Dublin city which increased by almost 30 per cent, while rises in excess of 20 per cent were also recorded in Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown (26.2 per cent), Fingal (22.8 per cent), south Dublin (22.7 per cent) and Kildare (20.3 per cent).