Irish flights to London cancelled after freezing fog hits UK

Passengers trying to fly into airports across the south of England from Ireland have had their travel plans thrown into disarray after a freezing fog descended over the British capital forcing the cancellation of numerous flights.

Flights operated by Aer Lingus, British Airways, CityJet and Flybe into London City Airport and Heathrow as well as into Southampton were all cancelled on Friday afternoon.

With the British Met Office warning that the fog could persist flights not due to depart Irish airports until later on Friday evening were all cancelled.

Under European Commission Regulation 261 airlines must offer passengers affected by cancellations a full refund or a rerouting on the next available flight or at a later time that suits the passenger.

If a passenger opts for a refund the airline’s responsibility to them ends. If they ask to be put on the next available flight then the airline must provide care and assistance until that passenger can be accommodated on an alternative flight.

Care and assistance means an the airline must provide passengers with meals and refreshments and if necessary it would have to cover the cost of hotel accommodation and transport between the hotel and the airport.