Irish Coast Guard airlifts sailor from British navy submarine

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter airlifted an injured sailor from a British Royal Navy submarine off the Irish coast on Tuesday.

It is understood the crewman sustained injuries to both his legs on board the submarine which was about 277km west of Achill Island at the time.

The UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency (UKMCA) requested assistance from the Irish Coast Guard.

The Sligo-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118, was tasked to the scene at around 9.20am. Rescue 115 was also sent from Shannon Airport to assist.

Hospital

After spending about 25 minutes on the scene, the crew winched the casualty on board their helicopter and airlifted him to Sligo University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy said: “We can confirm that a crew member from a Royal Navy submarine was today airlifted to hospital by the Irish Coast Guard. Arrangements were made for the airlift through the UK coastguard in accordance with standard procedures.

She said it would be “inappropriate to comment further” as for security reasons the navy did not discuss submarine operations.

In 2011, the crew of the Shannon-based helicopter airlifted a crew member from a British nuclear submarine off the Irish coast.