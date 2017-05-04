Ireland continues to face significant flooding risks, conference told

Ireland continues to face significant challenges from flooding risks even though hundreds of measures have already been identified to protect homes and businesses, a conference has heard.

Internationally renowned experts on flood risk management, renewable energy and climate change are addressing the Engineers Ireland annual conference in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Thursday.

Addressing the event, president of the organisation Dermot Byrne said Ireland had last year witnessed the devastation caused by flooding.

Such flooding was only expected to get worse as our climate changed, Mr Byrne added.

Parts of the State, including Cork and the Shannon basin area have been affected by severe flooding incidents in recent years, with hundreds of homes and businesses threatened.

“Storms such as those experienced in Ireland in recent years, which previously would have been considered ‘one-in-100-year’ events, are now coming more frequently,” Mr Byrne told delegates.

He noted many of those present were directly involved in tackling Ireland’s flooding challenges.

High-risk

“Many parts of Ireland remain at high-risk of flooding. In other areas that are currently not associated with flooding, the risk will increase. This presents considerable challenges in terms of flood risk management,” he said.

Continuing early and effective engagement with local communities to develop specific measures for each regional area impacted by flooding was “hugely important”.

Mr Byrne said the publication and implementation of the flood risk management plans to date was very welcome.

Other speakers at the event include Mark Adamson, head of flood relief and risk management at the Office of Public Works.

Since 2008, flood risk management plans prepared by the OPW have identified hundreds of measures around the country that will be required for the mitigation of flood risk and the defence of homes and strategic pieces of infrastructure.

The Government has committed to capital spending of €430 million on flood risk management between 2016-2021, which will mean annual expenditure doubling from current levels to €100 million by the year 2021.

Mr Byrne said it was vital the flood prevention measures be implemented in a timely fashion.

“If we fail to invest adequately in these measures, the cost of repairing the damages will be far greater – perhaps up to four times greater, according to the OPW.

“Aside from the clean-up bill, also consider the damage to Ireland’s reputation if our major cities and infrastructure go unprotected. This is not to mention the heartache caused by the flooding of the family home, farm or business.”

Mr Byrne said he also wanted the event to have a focus on energy challenges and opportunities.

“This is because as we face into the remaining 80 years of this century, we are, I believe, facing the key issue of our time, the outcome of which is far from certain, and which will be shaped by how we respond to climate change.

“Climate change is, I believe, the greatest challenge of our time,” he said.

In an Irish context, flooding, and rising sea levels, represented perhaps our greatest climate challenge, he added.

He welcomed a commitment by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten, who also addressed the event, to advance actions on climate change mitigation.