IRA victim’s sister says ‘the truth died’ with Martin McGuinness

The sister of an IRA bombing victim has claimed “the truth has died” with former Northern Ireland deputy first minister Martin McGuinness.

Following the death of the former IRA commander on Tuesday at the age of 66, Julie Hambleton said relatives of many of the IRA’s victims were still waiting for “truth and justice”.

She said: “[Mr McGuinness] was very opaque and selective with the truth.

“The truth has died [with him] and that’s the big problem.”

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams led tributes to his life-long friend and party colleague, saying: “He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the reunification of his country.”

Politicians from Britain and Ireland also praised Mr McGuinness’s contribution to peace and reconciliation in the North.

Ms Hambleton, whose older sister Maxine was killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, offered her condolences to Mr McGuinness’s family.

However, she said many relatives of IRA victims were still waiting for answers about what happened to their loved ones, including the Disappeared.

She said: “People are piling the praise on him but it isn’t valid.

“He didn’t come forward with the truth.”

The Troubles

Ms Hambleton, who leads the Justice4the21 campaign which last year won fresh inquests into the deaths of the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings, said she still hoped other former IRA members would speak about what happened during the Troubles.

She said: “I can but hope that lips will be looser, not just for our loved ones but for everybody’s sake - many of whom still after all these years have no body to bury.”

PA