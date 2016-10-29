IRA informer Raymond Gilmour found dead in Kent

IRA informer Raymond Gilmour has been found dead at his home in Kent, according to reports.

The Belfast Telegraph has reported that the 55-year-old’s body was found in his flat by his 18-year-old son from his second marriage.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out with his funeral to take place next week.

Mr Gilmour, from Londonderry, gave evidence against 31 men and women in a major Northern Ireland supergrass trial but after the case collapsed in 1984 he was given a new identity by MI5 and resettled in England.

He is said to have suffered from alcoholism and psychological problems.

He had no contact with his wife and two children but married twice again in England.

PA