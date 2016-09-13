Investigation to begin into death of Coast Guard volunteer

An investigation is beginning on Tuesday following the death of an Irish Coast Guard volunteer off the coast of Co Clare during a search operation.

Caitriona Lucas (41), who was a mother of two children, died after the rescue boat capsized and threw the three volunteers on board into the sea off Kilkee on Monday.

The other two volunteers were rescued and brought to hospital, but one of them spent several hours trapped in a cave before being winched to safety.

Ms Lucas was the first Coast Guard volunteer to die on a search and recovery operation. She worked as a librarian with Clare County Council.

Ms Lucas, who lived in Liscannor, was taking part in a search for a missing man since last Friday. She was an experienced member of the Doolin Coast Guard team in which she served alongside her husband Bernard.

Ms Lucas also trained her dogs with the Search And Rescue Dog Association.

Declan Geoghegan, manager of voluntary services with the Irish Coast Guard, said the crew had been tasked with the search about 7am on Monday.

“That crew had radioed about midday that they had completed the search and they were ready to return to base,” he said.

“Very soon after that then they broadcast a mayday call.”

Mr Geoghegan said they could not get much information from the call but it indicated the crew were in grave and imminent danger.

“They were hit by a rogue wave or something of that nature. I wouldn’t like to speculate until we’ve carried out the investigation,” he said.

The crew of the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, recovered two women from the water.

Ms Lucas was airlifted unconscious from the water and repeated but unsuccessful attempts were made to resuscitate her. She was brought to University Hospital Limerick and was later pronounced dead.

Ms Lucas’s fellow crew member, Jenny Carway (51) from Kilkee, was taken to Kilkee Coast Guard station where she was treated by ambulance paramedics before being transported to hospital for further assessment.

Mr Geoghegan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Ms Carway was still being treated at hospital and hoped to be released later on Tuesday.

The third crew member, James Lucey, the coxswain and also from Kilkee, was rescued more than four hours after the Delta rigid inflatable boat (rib) overturned.

He had scrambled on to rocks beside a cave at the bottom of cliffs but the spot was inaccessible from both air due to the gusting wind, heavy seas and overhanging rocks.

The rigid inflatable that had capsized was also being thrown against the cliffs and blocked access by rescue teams from the sea.

A rescue crew abseiled about 30m down the cliff to reach the volunteer. He was brought to safety by a Coast Guard helicopter winchman after teams moved him to a safe extraction point and was said to be in a stable condition but exhausted and badly shaken.

Mr Geoghegan said Mr Lucey had been released from hospital last night.

He confirmed the investigation into the incident would start on Tuesday.

President Michael D Higgins has written to express his condolences to the family of Ms Lucas.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “To learn of the death of Caitriona, and of injury to her colleagues brings home the real dangers our rescue personnel face and this awful news casts a dark shadow over people all over the island.”

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said Ms Lucas had made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Caitriona was a member of that extraordinary group of men and women who dedicate their skills, time and passion so that others may be safe on our coastlines,” he said.

“This is an appalling tragedy; the loss of a brave and valiant woman engaged in the most heroic of and unselfish of duties.”

“Such remarkable courage and heroism in the service of others is rarely equalled and never surpassed.”

Mr Ross also praised the other rescuers involved. “I can only applaud their bravery and empathise with their sorrow on this very, very tragic day.”

