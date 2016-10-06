Investigation into shooting of man in Cork in April still ongoing

Gardaí are still investigating the fatal shooting of a man (41) in his home in Cork city last April and are preparing a file on the matter for the DPP, an inquest into the man’s death heard today.

Diarmuid Byrne died instantly after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head while with a friend in an upstairs room of his house at Plunkett Road in Ballyphehane in Cork on April 26th.

The friend rang the emergency service, but Mr Byrne, a single man who lived alone, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor and gardaí began an investigation.

Gardaí removed Mr Byrne’s legally held shotgun for ballistic tests while Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the scene and spoke to the friend who was deeply traumatised.

Last June, detectives arrested a man (44) for questioning about the fatal shooting following the receipt of ballistic tests on the gun but the man was later released without charge.

On Thursday Det Insp Eileen Foster told Cork Coroner’s Court that Mr Byrne’s death was still under investigation and a detailed file on the death was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster said she carried out a postmortem on Mr Byrne’s body at Cork University Hospital on April 27th after he had been identified from dental records

She told the inquest that Mr Byrne died from severe cerebral trauma from multiple lacerations to the brain including to the brain stem due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Det Insp Foster applied to have the inquest adjourned to allow gardaí complete their inquiries and send a file to the DPP and Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn adjourned the inquest to April 6th 2017.