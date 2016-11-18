Inside Story: Introducing a new podcast on the stories you read
This week we talk to Conor Pope about his piece on the Holles Street neonatal unit
Anne Marie and David Fleming from Gorey with their daughter Verity who was born after 25 weeks and 3 days gestation. Photograph: Alan Betson
A premature baby in the Neonatal intensive care unit at the National Maternity Hospital Holles St. Photograph: Alan Betson
This week The Irish Times launches a new podcast series, Inside Story. Our first episode is out now, available on the Inside Politics podcast stream.
Inside Story is about the Irish Times stories you read every week. How did they come about, why are they of interest and what did our journalists learn while researching them?
We hope this new podcast will give our listeners an extra understanding of the stories we publish and how they make it from the ideas stage to your page or screen.
Listen: Inside Story
Host Hugh Linehan will be joined each week by one of our journalists. In our first episode, Hugh talks to Conor Pope about his piece on the neonatal unit at the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in central Dublin.
Conor explains how the lives of prematurely delivered babies are hanging in the balance every day, and how advances in medical science are redefining the limits of life.
