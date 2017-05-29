Inquiry to begin into loss of crewman in vessel sinking off Dublin coast

An investigation is due to begin early this week into death of a young Skerries fisherman after his vessel capsized and sank within sight of the north Dublin shoreline.

The body of Jamie McAllister (28) was recovered by Garda divers close to the location of the half-decker on Saturday morning.

His funeral is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Skerries.

The young fisherman’s uncle, Keith McAllister, was rescued by the RNLI Skerries inshore lifeboat shortly after the incident, which occurred at about 1pm on Friday.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) is expected to interview the survivor when he is sufficiently recovered. The two men had set out to sea for razor clam fishing, and winds were force four southeasterly at the time.

Extensive air and sea searches were tasked after the alarm was raised by several witnesses on the shoreline who saw the two men climb up on the upturned hull before it sank.

The Geological Survey of Ireland research vessel RV Keary confirmed the location of the missing man with sonar equipment on Saturday morning, before Garda divers recovered his body.

Family members and friends were gathered in Skerries when the local lifeboat brought the crewman’s body ashore for formal identification.

RNLI area lifesaving manager Owen Medland said that it was very sad for the families, and paid tribute to all those involved in the search.