Inishturk, haven for Trump opponents, will welcome president-elect

US president-elect Donald Trump may have thought he would never be welcome on Inishturk after the island offered refuge for Americans who were “terrified” at the prospect of him becoming first citizen.

However, members of the Co Mayo offshore community say they are generally “delighted and excited” by his election, and may even find a room for him if he decides to come and visit.

“Mind you, he might have to change his name,” Phylomena Heaney of Tranaun House bed and breakfast quipped.

Since last March, when the island was reported to have offered a safe haven to Trump “escapees”, its development co-op has been inundated by emails and other inquiries.

An American film crew visited, and it has recently been fielding calls from The New York Times and CNN television.

For the past five years the island, with a population of 60, has been seeking young families who would help to sustain its primary school, St Columba’s, which currently has just three students on the roll.

Former island development officer Mary Catherine Heanue, who was central to that “save our school” campaign, says she never actually issued the appeal to Americans which was attributed to her in news reports.

However, she says the response on social media did benefit the island’s tourism.

“We would never actually turn anyone away, not even Mr Trump,” Ms Heanue, who runs Ocean View guesthouse with her husband Bill, told The Irish Times.

The island has “excellent broadband”, and a mixed fishing and farming economy – with a fish farm planned by Bord Iascaigh Mhara. It has 12 weekly ferry crossings on the 14.5km transit between it and Roonagh, Co Mayo.

“We had quite a few visitors during the summer, and they promised us there would be one boatload, if not two boatloads, of Yanks if Trump made it to the White House, ” said Paddy O’Toole of Teach Abhainn.

The island does have a shortage of housing stock, and planning would be subject to EU habitats directive designations.

However, there are several houses available, and a “few sites for anyone with a good stiff wallet”, Mr O’Toole said.

Inishturk development officer Diarmuid Fleming said the island would be welcoming to anyone prepared for its offshore life and particular culture.

Ms Heaney said she would light a bonfire in Mr Trump’s honour on Wednesday evening at a sculpture, known as the Tale of the Tongs.

It has a US connection, as it was erected by American architect Prof Travis Price and a group of his students on the island during The Gathering in 2013.

“I will sit down, look out to sea and give the new president a wave,” Ms Heaney said.