Inis Mór to be stripped of ferry service until March 2017

Winter ferry services to the Aran island of Inis Mór may be cut from Thursday due to deadlock over a passenger levy sought by Galway County Council.

Island Ferries has notified islanders that the last regular winter sailing between Ros-a-Mhíl and Inis Mór will take place on Wednesday evening, November 30th, unless the local authority accepts a compromise proposal tendered by the ferry company.

The family-run firm – which employs 50 at peak season and more than 20 during the winter months – said it regretted such “drastic action” from December 1st. Summer services will resume in March, it said.

A meeting is scheduled with the local authority for Wednesday morning.

Last December, the ferry company lost a Supreme Court appeal over a 2011 bylaw stipulating that passenger levies must be collected to pay for the harbour development at Inis Mór.

No agreement

The company says it has no problem with harbour dues, but the levy makes its winter service unsustainable.

It had threatened to cut the service from November 2nd due to Galway County Council’s insistence on charging the levy. But it then agreed two extensions this month, pending the outcome of discussions with the local authority.

A spokesman for the ferry company said it was disappointed that a compromise it proposed had been rejected by the council.

Services to the other two islands will not be affected by the action.

Inis Mór co-op manager Cathy Ní Ghoill said the island had warned the Department of the Gaeltacht four years ago that it should tie ferry services to all three islands into one contract.

“Island Ferries has been giving a brilliant service with good vessels and it has been one of the reasons that people have moved back to the island,”she said.

”This uncertainty will affect people with hospital appointments and other needs. And we can’t keep living with this every winter.”

The contract for the air service to all three Aran islands is due to expire on December 31st. The department said this week that the tender assessment for a new air service is “ongoing”.