In wake of Croydon crash Luas says trams have fail-safe brakes

Luas operator Transdev has said it will consider any safety recommendations which arise from the inquiry into the Croydon tram crash in London in which seven people died this week.

Transdev managing director Gerry Madden said Luas and Croydon operator Tramlink were both members of UK Tram, a trade body which promotes light rail and provides technical standards and lobbying on behalf of trams owners and operators.

However, while the UK Office of Rail and Road has confirmed the Croydon tram, a Bombardier CR4000 Number 2551 was not fitted with a safety protection systems that would apply the brakes automatically if the tram was going too fast, such a system is fitted to the Alstom-built, Citadis trams used by Luas.

‘Vigilance device’

Mr Madden said the system used by Luas was known internationally as an automatic train protection or automatic train control.

“Each tram is fitted with a system called vigilance device, the system requires a regular activation by the tram driver otherwise an audible alarm is generated in the cab and the brake will be applied automatically” said Mr Madden.

In addition Mr Madden said the tram maximum speed is limited by the system to 80km/h, in excess of 80km/h a brake will be applied.

“Maximum authorised line speeds are defined considering the maximum design speed, the maximum legal speed and a safe operation speed, according [to] line of sight principle. Curves have a maximum speed defined taking into account the radius of the curve,” he said.

On behalf of Transdev and Luas, Mr Madden said all who worked for the tram system were “very shocked by what happened in Croydon and our hearts go out to those involved”.

He said “any recommendations that may arise out of the ongoing investigation into the Croydon accident” would be considered.

“There have been no Luas tram crashes whereby the tram has tilted over,” he added.

Investigations into the Croydon crash are continuing.