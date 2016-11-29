Improper use of fog lights a major irritant, survey finds

Improper use of fog lights is one of the most irritating things about other drivers’ behaviour, according to the latest survey from the AA.

More than 9,000 people were interviewed for the survey with almost 47 per cent saying underuse of fog lights would be a major issue during their daily winter commute.

On the other side of the coin almost 35 per cent of motorists strongly believed that overuse of fog lights – leaving them on when not necessary – would be a major issue over the coming months.

Women are significantly more likely to view the underuse of fog lights by other road users to be a major issues. A total of 51.5 per cent of women drivers said they strongly believed this was a problem, compared with just 41.5 per cent of men.

“Remarkably we get more complaints to AA Roadwatch about fog lights than almost anything else,” said AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan.

But he said it was hard not to get the usage right: “You use them in foggy conditions or in falling snow and they are very helpful. But afterwards turn them off. We have a terrible tendency to be much too casual about that”.