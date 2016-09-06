Iarnród Éireann seeks comment on Phoenix Park Tunnel services

Iarnród Éireann has asked for feedback on the proposed timetable for services which are to use the Phoenix Park Tunnel in Dublin.

The tunnel is set to reopen to passenger services by the end of the year after a €13.7 million refit.

It will link the State’s two busiest train stations, Dublin Heuston and Dublin Connolly.

However, under current plans, additional services on the Kildare line which will utilise the Phoenix Park Tunnel will not stop at Heuston.

Iarnród Éireann has decided these services will pass directly into the Phoenix Park Tunnel.

The company has said this was because the station platform at Heuston which serves the tunnel line is some distance from the station proper. Iarnród Éireann said elderly and infirm travellers would have difficulty linking from the platform to the station concourse in Heuston.

Densely populated

Services will also not serve Cabra, the State’s most densely populated area.

A draft schedule published online indicated new services will operate from Newbridge and Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock, via the Phoenix Park Tunnel, and Drumcondra, Connolly, Tara Street and Pearse stations.

Iarnród Éireann said the new services will deliver direct rail services from one of the country’s busiest commuter belts to the IFSC, south city centre and Grand Canal Dock area.

Proposed service changes include:

- Seven morning peak services from Newbridge or Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock;

- Eight evening peak services from Grand Canal Dock to Newbridge/Hazelhatch;

- Connections to and from the new services for customers from outer commuter areas such as Carlow, Portlaoise, Kildare and Athlone at Newbridge or Hazelhatch;

- Existing commuter service levels to and from Heuston Station are to be maintained;

- Minor time changes to other Heuston route services, which customers are encouraged to review and comment upon.

‘Give us feedback’

David Franks, chief executive of Iarnród Éireann, said the company wanted customers to examine the initial schedules proposed, “to give us their feedback, so we can ensure we meet their expectations as much as possible”.

Anne Graham, chief executive officer of the National Transport Authority, which financed the tunnel works, said the authority would be working closely with Iarnród Éireann “ to further develop rail services after assessing the revised patterns of travel following the implementation of these new services”.

The draft schedules are online at Irish Rail.ie and open for comment until September 19th.