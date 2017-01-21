Hundreds protest against Trump at Belfast ‘Sister Rally’

Hundreds of people have gathered outside Belfast City Hall for a ‘Sister Rally’ to highlight women’s rights and equality issues.

The demonstration in Belfast, part of a global day of action on Saturday, was organised by lecturer Jennie Carlston (46) from Chicago, who, like others, was inspired by the ‘Women’s March’ on Washington in opposition to newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump.

“Today is a very emotional day,” she said.

“I think there is an enormous challenge to human rights happening.

“Trump didn’t begin it, it wasn’t started and won’t end with Trump, but that rhetoric has been validated by the campaign over the last year and we see alarming things happening with policy already.”

Her six-year-old daughter Madeline said the rally organised by her mother was about “women’s rights, a bit about Donald Trump, a bit about Black Lives Matter and a bit about looking after the planet”.

She added: “It is important because all humans are equal.”

Men, women and children held “Dump the Trump” and “I stand up to bullies” placards aloft and chanted “Women’s Rights. Human Rights” at the Belfast demonstration on Saturday.

Activists were calling for gender and racial equality and abortion rights among other issues of concern.

Megan Hoyt (37) from Canada said: “We are here to stand for human rights, women’s rights, equality for everyone, LGBT rights, people of colour’s rights and we feel that Trump is trampling all over those.”

Global solidarity

University researcher Sophie Long (30) from east Belfast said: “The radical idea that women are human beings comes late to Northern Ireland - but time is running out for those who stand in our way.

“Women’s rights are human rights and we will assert them in global solidarity.”

Rebecca Pettigrew (37), a researcher from Belfast said it was important to bring her seven-year-old daughter Martha to the rally.

“I am showing Martha and our girls that we won’t take violation of women’s rights or anyone elses rights,” she said. “I am concerned about how our rights are going to be implemented over here with Brexit and everything else.

“I think it is a real time of transition and change and I think it is important that we make sure moderate voices are being heard.”

Dearbhla Reynolds (40s), from Holywood, Co Down, was holding a “Love Trumps Hate” playing card poster designed by her husband.

“I am here in support of equal rights for all and to support the fact that love is more important that hate.

“I think Trumps views are appalling full stop which is why we felt the need to come down today.”

Inga (46), an artist from Bangor, Co Down was wearing a pink sash that said “My Body My Rights” on one side and “My Voice. My Power” on the other.

“I believe that equality is a fundamental human right and that love is unconditional and that if anyone tries to tell you different on either of those things then they are trying to repress you.

“We have strong connections to Washington DC and I am taking my cue from my friends there who are making the best of it by resisting quietly and spreading peace and love.

Sipho Sibanda (37), an asylum seeker from Zimbabwe, said she was compelled to address the rally to protest against Mr Trump and support other women.

“I just felt that women’s voices need to be heard,” she said.

“All the comments that Trump said and all things he has done in the past against women, I just felt I needed to stand out as a woman and today is my chance.”