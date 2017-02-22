Hundreds of cyclists to stage Dublin demonstration

Hundreds of cyclists are to stage a protest outside the Department of Transport on Wednesday to highlight road fatalities involving people on bicycles.

The group will gather outside the department on Leeson Lane at 12.45 and then cycle to Leinster House.

In October nearly 1,000 cyclists participated in a similar demonstration.

Last year, 10 cyclists died on Irish roads, and so far this year there has been one cyclist death.

“To move towards zero serious incidents involving cyclists and to encourage more people to take up cycling, our roads infrastructure and traffic management regimes must be improved to be cycling-friendly, including through the provision of fully segregated routes where appropriate,” the Dublin Cycling Campaign said.

It added there was also a need to improve driver training and make motorists aware of the importance of staying 1.5 metres away from cyclists.

“Resources allocated to cycling at present are nowhere near sufficient to make bicycle use a safe and normal activity for people of all ages and abilities,” campaigners said.

They want Minister for Transport Shane Ross to allocate 10 per cent of the transport budget to cycling; implement the National Cycle Policy Framework in full and appoint a national cycling co-ordinator to his department.

Colm Ryder of the Irish Cyclists’ Advocacy Network said: “Cyclists are simply asking Minister Ross to shift existing funds away from road spending so as to increase the allocation for cycling promotion.

“We have to decarbonise the transport system by a quantum shift to active travel modes.”