Hundreds attend funeral of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick

Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick in Glencullen, Co Dublin.

A host of professional colleagues, from the Coast Guard and Naval Service, the Air Corps and RNLI, the Garda and Fire Services, and other emergency first responders were joined by the president, Michael D Higgins, to express collective sorrow, admiration and appreciation for a life lived bravely, to the full, and ultimately given up in the service of others.

The tiny granite church of St Patrick was filled to capacity - some 250 mourners taking up every pew seat with perhaps 50 more standing at the rear.

There was seating for over 100 more in the next door library and, as dank wind and rain gave way to intermittent sun, many more people stood in the churchyard.

Capt Fitzpatrick, who was 45, died with colleagues Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby, when their Sikorsky helicopter, which was on a support rescue mission late last Monday, was lost at sea just off the north-west Mayo coast near Belmullet.

A minute’s silence will be held before the start of the Ireland-England rugby match at the Aviva stadium on Saturday afternoon for Capt Fitzpatrick and her three missing colleagues.

Capt Fitzpatrick is survived by her son Fionn, who she adopted three years ago after he had lost his birth mother, as well as her parents, John and Mary Fitzpatrick, her sisters Niamh, Orla and Emer, and brother Johnny. She was predeceased, 39 years to the day before her own death, by a sister, Anna, who died at birth.