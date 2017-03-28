‘Human waste’ detected in cans at Coca-Cola plant in Co Antrim

Police are investigating reports that a consignment of cans due to be used at a Coca-Cola factory were contaminated with suspected human waste.

The incident involved a shipment of empty cans that were delivered to a Coca-Cola plant in Co Antrim ahead of being filled and sealed.

Coca-Cola insisted the issue at the Lisburn factory was identified “immediately” and had no impact on its products on sale.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are investigating the matter.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “At Coca-Cola, we take the safety and quality of our products extremely seriously.

“We are aware of an incident involving empty cans at our plant in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn.

“We are treating this matter extremely seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in co-operation with the PSNI.

“The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected batch was immediately impounded and will not be sold.

“This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale.”

The story was first reported in Tuesday’s Belfast Telegraph.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating an incident at commercial premises in the Lisburn area following reports that a consignment of containers delivered to the premises had been contaminated.

“The investigation is at an early stage and there are no further details available at this time.”

The Foods Standards Agency (FSA) in Northern Ireland said it was aware of a “physical contamination incident”.

“There is no evidence to suggest that any affected product has reached the market,” said an FSA spokeswoman.

“The incident is subject to an investigation by the PSNI and the environmental health unit of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

“The FSA in NI cannot comment further in order not to jeopardise that investigation.”

