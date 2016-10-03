HSE warns flu could kill 1,000 people in Ireland this winter

The HSE has warned that flu could cause up to a 1,000 deaths if Ireland gets a severe winter.

Urging people in at-risk groups to get the winter flu vaccine the HSE said the flu virus was easily spread and the elderly and those with weakened immunity were particularly at risk.

The health authority said it was particularly concerned as last year’s figures showed the uptake was well below World Health Organization targets.

The HSE siad those in at-risk groups should get the vaccine as soon as possible.

This includes everyone over the age of 65, anyone suffering from a chronic illness, pregnant women, residents of nursing homes and healthcare workers.

The HSE also warned that anyone with flu symptoms, which include a high temperature, sore muscles, headache, cough and sore throat, is urged to stay at home.

The vaccine and consultation are free for those with a medical card or GP visit card.

Last winter just over half of people aged 65 and over who held a medical card or GP visit card received the vaccine - well below the target of 75 per cent.

“The flu vaccine is the only defence against flu, yet every year many people in the at-risk groups fail to get vaccinated and so put themselves at risk of serious illness or even death,” said Dr Brenda Corcoran, head of the HSE’s National Immunisation Office.

“Flu is very infectious and can cause potentially serious illnesses especially for older people, those who have a chronic illness, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

“Seasonal flu vaccine can be given at any stage of pregnancy and also protects the baby. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu as it does not contain any live flu virus and all those at risk should get vaccinated as soon as possible this year to make sure that they are protected” she concluded.