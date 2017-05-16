HSE to decide on resuming patient emails this afternoon

The Health Service Executive will decide the afternoon if it can reinstate external emails for patients which have been suspended since Monday morning due to concerns over the global ransomware cyber virus.

Richard Cobridge, the HSE’s chief information officer, said all internal staff emails would resume at lunchtime and it would then discuss reactivating external emails.

Patient appointments including MRI scans, X-rays and blood test were disrupted yesterday due to the email shutdown. No instances of the virus infecting the HSE’s computer system have been recorded.

Speaking on his way into a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday Minister for health Simon Harris said “no patient record has been compromised or damaged as a result of the cyber attacks”.

“Cyber threats are never far away and we need to remain vigilant. This incident has tested our people and our processes and provided us with huge learning to build upon” he said.

He said health agencies would monitor the situation over the coming days and his priority was to ensure patient safety was not compromised “patient data is secure and confidential” and that there was minimal disruption to services.

Mr Cobridge said “all [HSE]clinical services and computer systems have been protected from the virus and no data or information was compromised as a result of the attempted cyber attack”.

“Email access will be reinstated by lunchtime today for staff,” and the HSE leadership team will meet on Tuesday to discuss if they can restore external communications from outside the HSE network by Wednesday. After external communications have been reopened “business as usual will resume” Mr Cobridge said.

A Microsoft security patch, released in March to close the vulnerability in Windows operating systems exploited by the ransomware virus, has been downloaded onto 28,000 HSE computers since Saturday.

Some 52,000 computers and medical machines and 2,350 servers have been updated with the most recent antivirus security software in an emergency IT blitz since news of the global cyber attack broke over the weekend.

The HSE has estimated there are 1,500 computers still operating on the vulnerable unsupported Windows XP system. A HSE spokesperson outlined that IT staff have located more than half of the at-risk computers, and expect to find and address the remaining units by Wednesday.

Fianna Fáil spokesman for health Billy Kelleher said more needed to be done to ensure the virus, which is still active, is stopped from infecting the HSE’s computer system.

“Any attack could lead to emergency departments, or even whole hospitals being closed, cancellation of outpatient and inpatient appointments, or chaos in the National Ambulance Service. In Northern Ireland, we have seen lifesaving operations being cancelled as a result of these cyber attacks” Mr Kelleher said

“The implications of such an attack are deeply worrying. Our health system is in a fragile enough state as it is. We cannot allow such an attack to happen, and possibly disrupt it even further” the Cork TD outlined.

“We cannot have a situation where the HSE could potentially be held to ransom over access to critically important services and facilities through a concerted and targeted attack on their networks” Mr Kelleher said.