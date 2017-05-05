How to make the most of the sunshine this weekend

The bank holiday may have disappointed but the weather is making up for it with temperatures set to rise to 21 degrees this weekend. Knowing Ireland, this could be the entire summer so best make the most of it. Here are some of the best events, activities and places around Ireland to catch some sun - just don’t forget your sun cream.

Weather forecast: warm and sunny...mostly

Met Éireann says there will be good sunshine for most parts of the country on Friday with south Munster remaining fairly cloudy. Blustery east winds will keep it cool near the coast with top temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees.

It will remain dry for Saturday but it will be cloudier in most places, except Ulster where there will tend to be more sunshine with highest temperatures of 15 degrees.

Sunday is due to be a fine and dry day everywhere. Cloud will vary but good spells of warm sunshine can be expected with highest temperatures ranging between 17 and 21 degrees.

Things to do

Take your fishing net and go to Cahore Harbour, a short drive from Gorey, Co Wexford. It’s perfect for a day trip and all you need is a fishing line with a bit of bacon to catch the critters. There’s paddling on the strand, a walk over the hill, and scampi in a basket at the Strand Bar.

The Waterford Greenway is a 46km off-road walking and biking trail on the old Waterford to Mallow rail line. A good place for walkers to start is at O’Mahony’s pub in Durrow. Within a short distance you’ll get to experience the spectacular Ballyvoyle tunnel, the old Durrow railway, views of the Suir Valley and a new playground carved from the oak of a tree felled on the Mount Congreve estate. Bikes can be hired on the Waterford side from Greenway Waterford Bike Hire (086 1292724), or from The Greenway Man at Durrow (086 8351233).

Away from the sunshine, Dundrum Town centre has two events taking place this weekend catering for both young and old. Hamleys Toy Shop is holding its annual ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ event where children and adults can meet special Star Wars guests and try new toys. Around the corner, Big Bang comic store will be giving away 10,000 free comics, with customers limited to 50 comics each.

This is the final week to visit the Beyond Caravaggio exhibition at the National Gallery in Dublin, which features peerless works by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio (1571-1610). It also has fantastic paintings by 30 artists who came under the influence of the master in one way or another, including Guido Reni, Orazio Riminaldi, Mattia Preti and Arternisia Gentilesch. Tickets are €15, (concessions €10) with advanced booking advised at nationalgallery.ie.

If you want to go a bit further afield - but not too far - try some of these outdoor adventures within an hour of Dublin.

Sport

There are two Irish derbies in the Pro 12 to look forward to on Saturday with Munster v Connacht (TG4, 4.55pm) and Ulster v Leinster (BBC2, 5.10pm).

In cricket, Ireland get their two-match one day series against England underway in Bristol on Friday. The live coverage gets underway at 10.30am on Sky Sports 2, with the first ball set for 11am.

The 2017 Football Championship gets underway on Sunday. Sligo face New York in the Connacht preliminary round at Gaelic Park (RTE Radio One, 8.15pm). Cork also take on Donegal in the Division One Ladies football league decider in Parnell Park at 4pm. Coverage is on TG4 from 1.55pm.

Still want more? Check out our complete guide to sport this weekend.

What’s for lunch?

Rolled ice cream, the popular Thai dessert, is available from Arctic Stone on Saturday (10.30am-5pm) at Marley Park and on Sunday (11am-6pm) at the People’s Park in Dun Laoghaire.

The Weber Chimney Starter is the greatest tool in the BBQ world right now. Within 20 minutes you can be ready to roast, with no need for lighter fuel, fussing or burning your fingers. Available from newlands.ie for €21.99.

George’s Fish Shop, with outlets in Monkstown Farm, Monkstown Village and Stepaside Village, has plenty of products ready to sling on your grill, but none more impressive than their swordfish steaks. They come with a sauce that contains enough moisture to stop them charring too much.

To try this and other barbecue recipes, check out our last minute outdoor cooking suggestions.

And if you don’t fancy a barbecue there are hundreds of farmers markets on this weekend around the country to try instead.

Sun and sand

Sligo’s only blue flag beach in 2016, Rosses Point offers views of Knocknarea to the south and Benbullen to the north. The village, where WB Yeats spent childhood summers, is set against the dramatic backdrop of the Dartry mountain range and Sligo Bay.

Burrow Beach in Co Dublin is easily accessible by car or Dart. From Sutton Cross Dart station, walk down Burrow Road before turning left onto a laneway to this wide, open sandy beach. Much of your time walking Burrow will be spent gazing at Ireland’s Eye, a nature conservation site that supports colonies of gannet, black guillemot and great black-backed gulls.

With a perfect sunset vantage point, Inch Beach in Co Kerry is still winning the hearts of Kerry Way walkers, swimmers, beach anglers and families. Water sport enthusiasts are drawn by beginner-friendly waves and serviced by pop-up operators. Cars can drive onto this blue flag beach, which is a negative for some but a bonus if transporting kids.

To find your nearest patch of sand, take a look at our list of 50 great Irish beaches.