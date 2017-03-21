How a council became implicated in an illegal dumping saga
Local authority found to have sent tonnes of hazardous waste to unlicensed landfill
Waste at Whitestown: Material found at the dump included hospital waste, commercial construction waste and domestic waste
The gravel pit at Whitestown. The original illegal dumping has spawned several parallel cases, both civil and criminal. File photograph: Joe St Leger
A High Court judge said last week that certain alleged goings-on in a saga involving Wicklow County Council and one of the country’s largest illegal dumps were like something from the “Chicago of the 1930s”.