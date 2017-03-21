How a council became implicated in an illegal dumping saga

Local authority found to have sent tonnes of hazardous waste to unlicensed landfill

Peter Murtagh

A High Court judge said last week that certain alleged goings-on in a saga involving Wicklow County Council and one of the country’s largest illegal dumps were like something from the “Chicago of the 1930s”.

